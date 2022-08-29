$30,694+ tax & licensing
$30,694
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford Flex
Limited AWD - Leather Seats - Premium Audio
Location
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
$30,694
+ taxes & licensing
126,083KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9211912
- Stock #: 22476B
- VIN: 2FMHK6DT0KBA15759
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 126,083 KM
Vehicle Description
With tons of space, functional style and an impressive drivetrain, this utilitarian Ford Flex makes for a very appealing package. This 2019 Ford Flex is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The Ford Flex has a unique style, plenty of passenger room and excellent cargo area, with car-like handling that will make you wonder why wagons ever went out of style. With better fuel economy than a large SUV and more style than a traditional minivan, the uber functional Flex is a great choice for those who want an enjoyable driving experience from a versatile family vehicle. This SUV has 126,083 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Flex's trim level is Limited AWD. Stepping up to this feature rich Flex Limited with all wheel drive is an excellent choice as it includes larger aluminum wheels, a useful power rear liftgate, chrome exterior accents, Ford's Gen 3 SYNC infotainment system with a larger 8 inch touchscreen and streaming audio, power pedals with memory and a genuine leather steering wheel. It also comes with a reverse sensing system and blind spot detection, remote keyless entry with a proximity key and push button start, power heated seats, cruise control, dual zone climate control, Ford Co-Pilot360 and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMHK6DT0KBA15759.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $199.94 with $0 down for 96 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $10893 ). See dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
remote start
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Rear View Camera
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Proximity Key
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Premium Audio
Park Assist
TOUCHSCREEN
SYNC 3
SiriusXM
Ford Co-Pilot360
