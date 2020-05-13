Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steeltown Ford

1-888-632-0323

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Fusion

2019 Ford Fusion

Titanium - Leather Seats - Navigation

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Fusion

Titanium - Leather Seats - Navigation

Location

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 16,605KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5009535
  • Stock #: P2027
  • VIN: 3FA6P0RU3KR191305
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Hybrid
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Navigation, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation, Premium Sound Package!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



The Ford Fusion is a mid-size sedan with the efficiency and safety features you need combined with the style and technology you crave. It's a practical sedan without compromise. This 2019 Ford Fusion is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

The Ford Fusion is a top choice in the competitive midsize sedan segment with solid power, excellent fuel economy, sharp styling, and a well-appointed interior. Offering a very comfortable ride for up to five people, this handsome sedan gives you generous interior space, a big trunk, and an array of tech features you might be surprised to see at this price point. It also gets strong safety ratings so you can drive with confidence. For a stylish sedan that you can trust, the Ford Fusion is a great pick. This low mileage sedan has just 16,605 kms. It's grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 188HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Fusion's trim level is Titanium. This ultra cool Fusion Titanium comes with unique aluminum wheels, SYNC3 entertainment, heated front seats, a premium Sony 12 speaker audio system, reverse sensing system with backup camera, LED signature lighting, aluminum sport pedals, remote engine start, a rear spoiler plus dual zone climate control and power leather seats. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Navigation, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FA6P0RU3KR191305.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
- Theft Protection with $5,000 Guarantee

Sargent says Git R Done

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Seating
  • Leather Seats
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Convenience
  • remote start
Additional Features
  • Navigation
  • Premium Sound Package
  • Lane Keep Assist
  • Collision Mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steeltown Ford

2009 Mazda Tribute
 193,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 80,021 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2011 Ford F-150 Crew...
 282,126 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Steeltown Ford

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

Call Dealer

1-888-632-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-632-0323

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory