933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Navigation, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation, Premium Sound Package!
The Ford Fusion is a mid-size sedan with the efficiency and safety features you need combined with the style and technology you crave. It's a practical sedan without compromise. This 2019 Ford Fusion is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The Ford Fusion is a top choice in the competitive midsize sedan segment with solid power, excellent fuel economy, sharp styling, and a well-appointed interior. Offering a very comfortable ride for up to five people, this handsome sedan gives you generous interior space, a big trunk, and an array of tech features you might be surprised to see at this price point. It also gets strong safety ratings so you can drive with confidence. For a stylish sedan that you can trust, the Ford Fusion is a great pick. This low mileage sedan has just 16,605 kms. It's grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 188HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Fusion's trim level is Titanium. This ultra cool Fusion Titanium comes with unique aluminum wheels, SYNC3 entertainment, heated front seats, a premium Sony 12 speaker audio system, reverse sensing system with backup camera, LED signature lighting, aluminum sport pedals, remote engine start, a rear spoiler plus dual zone climate control and power leather seats. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Navigation, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FA6P0RU3KR191305.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
