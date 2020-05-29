+ taxes & licensing
Low Mileage, Incredible Value, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, SYNC, Aluminum Wheels!
You have a lot of choices when shopping for a mid-size sedan, but nothing compares to the style and features of the Ford Fusion. This 2019 Ford Fusion is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The Ford Fusion is a top choice in the competitive midsize sedan segment with solid power, excellent fuel economy, sharp styling, and a well-appointed interior. Offering a very comfortable ride for up to five people, this handsome sedan gives you generous interior space, a big trunk, and an array of tech features you might be surprised to see at this price point. It also gets strong safety ratings so you can drive with confidence. For a stylish sedan that you can trust, the Ford Fusion is a great pick. This low mileage sedan has just 1,873 kms. It's white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Fusion's trim level is SE. The most popular car in the Ford Fusion lineup is the SE model which comes with some very impressive features. These features include power front seats, stylish aluminum wheels, an upgraded 6 speaker sound system with SiriusXM radio, SYNC infotainment system with Bluetooth wireless streaming, a backup camera, LED signature lighting and push button start. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Incredible Value, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Sync, Aluminum Wheels, Power Seats.
