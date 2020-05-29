Menu
2019 Ford Ranger

XLT - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay

  • 6,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5129180
  • Stock #: 20208A
  • VIN: 1FTER4FH4KLA72224
Exterior Colour
Magnetic Metallic
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Low Mileage, Automatic Emergency Braking, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



This 2019 model is a smarter, more effective reinvention of the Ranger, created to be efficient at what it does. This 2019 Ford Ranger is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

Completely reinvented and re-engineered to be the perfect truck, this 2019 Ford ranger is the modern, crisp, highly efficient and effective version of the work truck. It offers a great mix of car and truck like qualities without compromises made in either field.This low mileage crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 6,000 kms. It's magnetic metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Ranger's trim level is XLT. Upgrade to this Ford Ranger XLT and enjoy the addition of a a number of added premium features such as black rear step bumper, reverse opening rear doors, front fog lamps, fully automatic headlamps, a cargo lamp with a high mount stop light, a 6 speaker stereo,a FordPass Connect 4G Wi-Fi for up to 10 devices, manual air conditioning, cruise control, remote keyless entry, an integrated compass, front and rear cup holders, an auto dimming rear view mirror, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, a dynamic hitch assist rear view camera, front and rear parking sensors, blind spot detection, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Automatic Emergency Braking, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, Aluminum Wheels, Wi-fi.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTER4FH4KLA72224.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $247.54 with $0 down for 84 months @ 4.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $7057 ). See dealer for details.

Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
- Theft Protection with $5,000 Guarantee

Sargent says Git R Done

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Convenience
  • Remote Keyless Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Android Auto
  • Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
  • Blind Spot Monitoring
  • Lane Keep Assist
  • Automatic Emergency Braking
  • Wi-Fi

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

