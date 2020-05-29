+ taxes & licensing
Selkirk, MB
Low Mileage, Automatic Emergency Braking, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring!
This 2019 model is a smarter, more effective reinvention of the Ranger, created to be efficient at what it does. This 2019 Ford Ranger is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
Completely reinvented and re-engineered to be the perfect truck, this 2019 Ford ranger is the modern, crisp, highly efficient and effective version of the work truck. It offers a great mix of car and truck like qualities without compromises made in either field.This low mileage crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 6,000 kms. It's magnetic metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Ranger's trim level is XLT. Upgrade to this Ford Ranger XLT and enjoy the addition of a a number of added premium features such as black rear step bumper, reverse opening rear doors, front fog lamps, fully automatic headlamps, a cargo lamp with a high mount stop light, a 6 speaker stereo,a FordPass Connect 4G Wi-Fi for up to 10 devices, manual air conditioning, cruise control, remote keyless entry, an integrated compass, front and rear cup holders, an auto dimming rear view mirror, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, a dynamic hitch assist rear view camera, front and rear parking sensors, blind spot detection, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Automatic Emergency Braking, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, Aluminum Wheels, Wi-fi.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTER4FH4KLA72224.
