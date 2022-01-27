$50,694+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$50,694
+ taxes & licensing
Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
2019 GMC Acadia
2019 GMC Acadia
Denali - Cooled Seats - Navigation
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$50,694
+ taxes & licensing
31,694KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8154793
- Stock #: 21536B
- VIN: 1GKKNXLS0KZ258876
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 31,694 KM
Vehicle Description
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
This 2019 GMC Acadia's bold lines, advanced technologies and refined details are the marks of Professional Grade engineering. This 2019 GMC Acadia is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
Wherever you and your family go, go confidently in this 2019 GMC Acadia that personifies GMC's Professional Grade attitude and dedication to precision. This Acadia offers versatile space and impressive functionality that are seamlessly blended with style, safety, and top notch technology. This Acadia makes a strong impression with its confident stance and bold styling from front to back and its details, big or small, make it a truly distinctive crossover vehicle. This low mileage SUV has just 31,694 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Acadia's trim level is Denali. This top of the line GMC Acadia Denali is an excellent choice as it comes very well equipped with a large touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, exclusive aluminum wheels and exterior styling, a Bose premium audio system and park assist sensors. It also has lane change alert with blind zone detection, heated and cooled leather seats, forward automatic braking, IntelliBeam headlights, lane departure warning and a heated steering wheel. Additonal features include LED signature lighting, 4G LTE, GMC Connected Access, remote keyless entry, a power liftgate, remote engine start, Teen Driver Technology, tri-zone automatic climate control with rear seat controls, heated power side mirrors, SiriusXM plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Navigation, Lane Keep Assist, Leather Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $307.04 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $13170 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
- Theft Protection with $5,000 Guarantee
Sargent says Git R Done
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
COOLED SEATS
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Aluminum Wheels
Climate Control
Power Liftgate
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Navigation
Park Assist
Intellibeam
Blind Spot Detection
Lane Keep Assist
Wifi 4G
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Steeltown Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7