Exceptionally stable and capable of hauling the trickiest of loads and heaviest of trailers, this 2019 GMC Canyon is the perfect multipurpose everyday truck. This 2019 GMC Canyon is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This 2019 GMC Canyon is built around the idea of a all in one work truck, providing the durability and premium detail you expect from a GMC pickup. Capable, versatile, and entirely refined, this mid-size Canyon balances power and technology in a design that is spacious and efficient. Whether you need a pickup truck for some occasional hauling, off-road fun, or you just want a truck, this premium GMC Canyon fits the bill. It has almost as much capability as its bigger counterparts, but it's easier to maneuver, easier to park, and returns better fuel economy. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 37,019 kms. It's summit white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Canyon's trim level is All Terrain w/Cloth 4x4. This All Terrain Canyon is not just off-road ready, but ready to make the journey more comfortable with features like All Terrain Black grille, automatic climate control, heated front seats, and remote start on top of the already amazing standard features. This amazing mid size truck also comes with an Autotrac 2 speed transfer case, black recovery hooks, trailering assist guides, aluminum wheels, CornerStep rear bumper, halogen headlamps with LED accents, heated power side mirrors, EZ lift and lower tailgate, and fog lamps on the exterior while the interior boasts Driver Information Centre, power front seats, rear underseat storage, rear view camera, Teen Driver Technology, two charge only USB ports, leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, 4G WiFi, GMC Connected Access, auto dimming rear view mirror, and remote keyless entry while you stay connected an 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SiriusXM. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Automatic Climate Control, Front Fog Lamps, Siriusxm, Onstar.
Heated Seats
Tow/Haul Mode
Four Wheel Drive
Hill Descent Control
Onstar
Remote Keyless Entry
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Automatic climate control
Tire Pressure Monitor System
Front fog lamps
Rear View Camera
Trailering Package
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Pickup box
SiriusXM
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Fog lamps, front
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Console, overhead
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
USB charging-only ports, 2, located on the rear of the centre console
Engine, 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm)
Bumper, rear body-colour
HD Rear Vision Camera
Transfer case shield
Suspension Package, Off-Road
Microphones, Driver side and Passenger side
Headlamps, halogen projector-type with LED signature
Wheels, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) Dark Argent Metallic cast aluminum
Grille, Black, with body colour surround
GMC Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser for te...
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger Sensing ...
SiriusXM Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus sports, news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included, so you'll hear the best SiriusXM has to offer, anywher...
GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar service and data plan after trial. ...
Teen Driver mode configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned o...
Hitch Guidance, trailering assist guideline
