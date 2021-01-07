2019 GMC Canyon

Rear View Camera

Trailering Package

Remote Vehicle Starter System

Pickup box

SiriusXM

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc

Steering wheel, leather-wrapped

Fog lamps, front

Seats, heated driver and front passenger

Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming

Console, overhead

Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank

Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower

CornerStep, rear bumper

Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry

Door handles, body-colour

Audio system feature, 6-speaker system

Defogger, rear-window electric

Rear axle, 3.42 ratio

Steering wheel controls, mounted audio controls

Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding

Cruise control, electronic, automatic

Mouldings, chrome beltline

Radio, HD

Display, driver instrument information enhanced, multi-colour

Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting

GVWR, 6000 lbs. (2722 kg) (Standard on Crew Cab models with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine only.)

Transfer case, electric, 2-speed Autotrac

Differential, automatic locking rear

Frame, fully-boxed

Steering, electric power-assist

Capless Fuel Fill (Requires gas engine and (E63) pickup box.)

Wheel, spare, 16" x 7" (40.6 cm x 17.8 cm) steel

Mirror, spotter, located in corner of driver-side outside mirror

Glass, windshield shade band

Window, rear-sliding, manual

Handles, door release, front and rear, Chrome

Tailgate, locking

Tailgate handle, Black

Interior trim, aluminum

Seat adjuster, 4-way power front passenger

Seat adjuster, power passenger lumbar control

Seat, rear folding bench (Crew Cab models only.)

Console, floor, front compartment, custom

Steering column, tilt and telescopic, manual

Instrument panel, soft-touch materials

Windows, power with driver Express-Up and Down

Theft-deterrent system, immobilization

Air conditioning, single-zone automatic climate control

Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated sliding vanity mirrors

Lighting, interior, dual reading

Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy and dual reading lights (Crew Cab models only.)

Speedometer, miles/kilometres

USB charging-only ports, 2, located on the rear of the centre console

Engine, 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm)

Bumper, rear body-colour

HD Rear Vision Camera

Transfer case shield

Suspension Package, Off-Road

Microphones, Driver side and Passenger side

Headlamps, halogen projector-type with LED signature

Wheels, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) Dark Argent Metallic cast aluminum

Grille, Black, with body colour surround

GMC Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser for te...

Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger Sensing ...

SiriusXM Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus sports, news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included, so you'll hear the best SiriusXM has to offer, anywher...

GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar service and data plan after trial. ...

Teen Driver mode configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned o...