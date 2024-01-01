$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Savana
Cargo Van
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
125,479KM
VIN 1GTW7AFG9K1339353
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Body Style Commercial
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 125,479 KM
Vehicle Description
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
The GMC Savana Cargo Van is perfectly equipped for a confident driving experience. This 2019 GMC Savana Cargo Van is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This GMC Savana Cargo rides on a full-size van chassis with two seats and an expansive cargo area. If you want the capability of a truck, but need the cargo space provided by van, this GMC Savana is perfect fit for you. You can haul big payloads and or customize this Savana to perfectly fit for your business needs.This van has 125,479 kms. It's summit white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 341HP 6.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
2019 GMC Savana