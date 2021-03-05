2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Skid Plates

4-wheel drive

Remote Vehicle Starter System

Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door

Steering wheel, leather-wrapped

Differential, heavy-duty locking rear

Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section

Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion

Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe

CornerStep, rear bumper

Wheelhouse liners, rear

Glass, deep-tinted

Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry

Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control

Door handles, body-colour

Audio system feature, 6-speaker system

Steering wheel, heated

Capless Fuel Fill

Radio, HD

Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting

Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top

Automatic Stop/Start

Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist

Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)

Rear seat reminder

Cruise control, steering wheel-mounted

Steering column, manual Tilt-Wheel and telescoping

Rear axle, 3.23 ratio

Cargo tie downs (12), fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner

Wheel, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare

Driver Information Centre, 4.2" diagonal colour display includes driver personalization

Steering column, lock control, electrical

USB ports, dual, charge-only (2nd row)

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors

Bumper, rear body-colour with corner steps

Fog lamps, LED

LED Cargo Area Lighting located in cargo box activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob

Tailgate, GMC MultiPro Tailgate with six functional load/access features

Taillamps, LED signature taillight with LED stop and reverse light

Air vents, rear

Assist handles, front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger, rear B-pillar mounted

Compass, located in instrument cluster

Console, floor mounted with cup holders, cell phone storage, power cord management, hanging file holder capability

Exterior Temperature Display, located in radio display

Seat adjuster, driver 10-way power including lumbar

Seat adjuster, passenger 10-way power including lumbar

Air filter, high-capacity

Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine, (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine and (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)

Exhaust, dual with premium tips

Pickup bed

Trailer brake controller, integrated

Hitch Guidance

Trailering Package includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors and (CTT) Hitch Guidance

Tailgate, gate function manual with EZ Lift, includes power lock and release includes hitch area light

Instrument cluster 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure

Grille, Body-colour surround with high gloss Black mesh and Black chrome inserts

Mirror caps, high gloss Black

LPO, All-weather floor liner 1st and 2nd rows (dealer-installed)

Power outlet, bed mounted, 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KI4) instrument panel mounted power outlet)

Power outlet, instrument panel, 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KC9) bed mounted power outlet)

Seats, heated second row outboard seats (Requires a Crew Cab model.)

Recovery hooks, Red

Suspension, Off-Road with 2" factory installed lift and monotube shocks

Brake lining wear indicator

Alternator, 170 amps (Included and only available with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine. Not available with (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)

Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler (Not available with (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)

Cooling, external engine oil cooler (Not available with (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)

GVWR, 7000 lbs. (3175 kg) (Requires Crew Cab model with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)

Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp, with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel.

Bumper, front, body-colour lower (Front bumper colour will be high gloss black.)

GMC Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser for te...

Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...

Teen Driver mode configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned o...

GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connectivity vary by model and c...

In-vehicle Trailering App includes checklist, trailer maintenance reminders, trailer security alerts, trailer mileage, tow/haul reminder and trailer electrical diagnostics (Includes trailer tire pressure monitoring alert ONLY when (PTT) trailer tire pr...

Seat, Up-level Rear with Storage Package, 60/40 folding bench for Crew Cab models includes full-length bench seat, seatback storage on left and right side, centre fold out armrest with 2 cupholders, full cab width underseat storage, (includes child sea...

Engine, 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders, depending on demand, to opti...