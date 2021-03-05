With elegant style and refinement that beautifully match its brutal capability and modern safety technology, this all new 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 is ready to rule any road you take it on. This 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This redesigned Next Generation Sierra 1500 stands out against all other light-duty pickup trucks pickups with sharper, more powerful proportions that create a commanding stance on or off the road. Next generation comfort and technology is matched to outstanding performance capability on every trim and configuration. Get ready to live like a pro in the all new 2019 GMC Sierra 1500.This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 44,242 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
Saving money has never been easier when you shop here at Selkirk GM! A quick drive saves you thousands!! Call to set up your test drive TODAY!! Get behind the wheel of your dream car! Contact us to confirm pricing and availability! Dealer #1110 Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Hill Descent Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Skid Plates
4-wheel drive
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Differential, heavy-duty locking rear
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
CornerStep, rear bumper
Wheelhouse liners, rear
Glass, deep-tinted
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
Door handles, body-colour
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Steering wheel, heated
Capless Fuel Fill
Radio, HD
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
Automatic Stop/Start
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)
Rear seat reminder
Cruise control, steering wheel-mounted
Steering column, manual Tilt-Wheel and telescoping
Rear axle, 3.23 ratio
Cargo tie downs (12), fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner
Wheel, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare
Driver Information Centre, 4.2" diagonal colour display includes driver personalization
Steering column, lock control, electrical
USB ports, dual, charge-only (2nd row)
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Bumper, rear body-colour with corner steps
Fog lamps, LED
LED Cargo Area Lighting located in cargo box activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob
Tailgate, GMC MultiPro Tailgate with six functional load/access features
Taillamps, LED signature taillight with LED stop and reverse light
Air vents, rear
Assist handles, front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger, rear B-pillar mounted
Compass, located in instrument cluster
Console, floor mounted with cup holders, cell phone storage, power cord management, hanging file holder capability
Exterior Temperature Display, located in radio display
Seat adjuster, driver 10-way power including lumbar
Seat adjuster, passenger 10-way power including lumbar
Air filter, high-capacity
Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine, (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine and (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Exhaust, dual with premium tips
Pickup bed
Trailer brake controller, integrated
Hitch Guidance
Trailering Package includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors and (CTT) Hitch Guidance
Tailgate, gate function manual with EZ Lift, includes power lock and release includes hitch area light
Instrument cluster 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Grille, Body-colour surround with high gloss Black mesh and Black chrome inserts
Mirror caps, high gloss Black
LPO, All-weather floor liner 1st and 2nd rows (dealer-installed)
Power outlet, bed mounted, 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KI4) instrument panel mounted power outlet)
Power outlet, instrument panel, 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KC9) bed mounted power outlet)
Seats, heated second row outboard seats (Requires a Crew Cab model.)
Recovery hooks, Red
Suspension, Off-Road with 2" factory installed lift and monotube shocks
Brake lining wear indicator
Alternator, 170 amps (Included and only available with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine. Not available with (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)
Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler (Not available with (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)
Cooling, external engine oil cooler (Not available with (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)
GVWR, 7000 lbs. (3175 kg) (Requires Crew Cab model with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp, with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel.
Bumper, front, body-colour lower (Front bumper colour will be high gloss black.)
GMC Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser for te...
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Teen Driver mode configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned o...
GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connectivity vary by model and c...
In-vehicle Trailering App includes checklist, trailer maintenance reminders, trailer security alerts, trailer mileage, tow/haul reminder and trailer electrical diagnostics (Includes trailer tire pressure monitoring alert ONLY when (PTT) trailer tire pr...
Seat, Up-level Rear with Storage Package, 60/40 folding bench for Crew Cab models includes full-length bench seat, seatback storage on left and right side, centre fold out armrest with 2 cupholders, full cab width underseat storage, (includes child sea...
Engine, 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders, depending on demand, to opti...
Transfer case, two-speed, electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.