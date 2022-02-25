Menu
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

49,868 KM

Details Features

$65,490

+ tax & licensing
$65,490

+ taxes & licensing

Selkirk GM

204-482-1010

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

AT4

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

AT4

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

204-482-1010

$65,490

+ taxes & licensing

49,868KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8447919
  • Stock #: P242486
  • VIN: 1GTP9EEL6KZ242486

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Mileage 49,868 KM

Vehicle Features

Fuel Consumption: City: 15.3 L/100 km,Fuel Consumption: Highway: 11.8 L/100 km,Memorized Settings including door mirror(s),Memorized Settings for 2 drivers,Driver seat memory,Remote engine start,Remote power door locks,Power windows,Cruise controls on ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Selkirk GM

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

204-482-1010

