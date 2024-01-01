$51,991+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 GMC Yukon
Denali
2019 GMC Yukon
Denali
Location
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
$51,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
136,104KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GKS2CKJ5KR269303
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 136,104 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Remote Start!
Truly an all-purpose vehicle, this GMC Yukon carries a ton of passengers and cargo with ease, and looks good doing it. This 2019 GMC Yukon is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This GMC Yukon is a traditional full-size SUV that's thoroughly modern. With its truck-based body-on-frame platform, it's every bit as tough and capable as a full size pickup truck. The handsome exterior and well-appointed interior are what make this SUV a desirable family hauler. This GMC Yukon a cut above the competition in tech, features and aesthetics while staying capable and comfortable enough to take the whole family and a camper along for the adventure. This SUV has 136,104 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Yukon's trim level is Denali. Upgrading to this premium Yukon Denali is a great choice as it comes fully loaded with more style and luxurious features like wireless charging, heated and cooled leather seats, a powered rear liftgate, heads up display, a premium smooth riding suspension, an 8 inch colour touchscreen featuring navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound system, exclusive aluminum wheels, power-adjustable pedals, heated rear seats and IntelliBeam headlamps. It's also upgraded with lane keep assist with lane departure warning, front and rear parking assist, a leather heated steering wheel, remote engine start, Teen Driver Technology, blind spot detection, forward collision alert, tri zone automatic climate control, trailering equipment and unique chrome exterior styling plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Remote Start, Premium Audio, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Truly an all-purpose vehicle, this GMC Yukon carries a ton of passengers and cargo with ease, and looks good doing it. This 2019 GMC Yukon is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This GMC Yukon is a traditional full-size SUV that's thoroughly modern. With its truck-based body-on-frame platform, it's every bit as tough and capable as a full size pickup truck. The handsome exterior and well-appointed interior are what make this SUV a desirable family hauler. This GMC Yukon a cut above the competition in tech, features and aesthetics while staying capable and comfortable enough to take the whole family and a camper along for the adventure. This SUV has 136,104 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Yukon's trim level is Denali. Upgrading to this premium Yukon Denali is a great choice as it comes fully loaded with more style and luxurious features like wireless charging, heated and cooled leather seats, a powered rear liftgate, heads up display, a premium smooth riding suspension, an 8 inch colour touchscreen featuring navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound system, exclusive aluminum wheels, power-adjustable pedals, heated rear seats and IntelliBeam headlamps. It's also upgraded with lane keep assist with lane departure warning, front and rear parking assist, a leather heated steering wheel, remote engine start, Teen Driver Technology, blind spot detection, forward collision alert, tri zone automatic climate control, trailering equipment and unique chrome exterior styling plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Remote Start, Premium Audio, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Remote Start, Premium Audio, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Park Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Power Liftgate, Head Up Display, IntelliBeam
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Selkirk GM
2017 Toyota 4Runner SR5 137,698 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2011 RAM 1500 Laramie 165,816 KM $18,991 + tax & lic
2024 Chevrolet Trax 1RS 1,722 KM $27,991 + tax & lic
Email Selkirk GM
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
204-482-XXXX(click to show)
204-482-1010
Alternate Numbers1-888-672-7621
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$51,991
+ taxes & licensing
Selkirk GM
204-482-1010
2019 GMC Yukon