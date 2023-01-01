$39,794+ tax & licensing
$39,794
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Honda Ridgeline
Touring - Navigation - Cooled Seats
Location
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
119,219KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10232051
- Stock #: 23224A
- VIN: 5FPYK3F75KB502016
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 119,219 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2019 Honda Ridgeline is packed to bursting with comfort, technology, and versatility for a modern mid size truck. This 2019 Honda Ridgeline is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The 2019 Ridgeline presents itself as a high value pickup that offers the utility of a hauler while also being a well mannered vehicle with car like handling and acceleration. A quality built interior that is both supportive and comfortable is a big plus for such a pickup, as well as being a bulletproof reliable vehicle, which comes naturally with all Hondas. While it does look unconventional, the design is meant to blend the best of trucks and SUVs and gives the Ridgeline its unique niche in the mid size truck market.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 119,219 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Ridgeline's trim level is Touring. This awesome Ridgeline Touring comes equipped with navigation, cooled front seats, leather seats, one touch power moonroof, heated seats, proximity keyless entry, remote start, heated leather steering wheel, premium 540 W sound system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, truck bed audio, memory driver seat and side mirrors, SiriusXM, automatic highbeams, blind spot information system, LED lighting, rain sensing wipers, 150W/400W truck bed power outlet, and ambient interior lighting. Active safety features include collision mitigation with forward collision warning, lane keep assist, and adaptive cruise control. Other features include multi-angle rearview camera, multifunction steering wheel, eco friendly technology, ECON mode, all wheel drive, aluminum wheels, dual action tailgate, fog lights, in bed trunk, LED taillights, and side mirror turn signals. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Premium Audio System, Memory Seats, Active Safety.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $268.61 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $16076 ). See dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
remote start
Navigation
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Premium audio system
Active Safety
