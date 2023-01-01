2019 Honda Ridgeline

$39,794 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 9 , 2 1 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10232051

10232051 Stock #: 23224A

23224A VIN: 5FPYK3F75KB502016

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 119,219 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Memory Seats Cooled Seats Exterior Sunroof Interior remote start Navigation Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Premium audio system Active Safety

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.