$31,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,980
+ taxes & licensing
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1-800-204-8620
2019 Jeep Cherokee
2019 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk
Location
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-800-204-8620
$31,980
+ taxes & licensing
138,566KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8150251
- Stock #: 21R8916B
- VIN: 1C4PJMBX0KD338135
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 138,566 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $32939 - Our Price is just $31980!
Aiming to be more than another run-of-the-mill crossover, this 2019 Cherokee brings a measure of ruggedness to the party in the way that only a Jeep can, says Car and Driver. This 2019 Jeep Cherokee is for sale today.
When the freedom to explore arrives alongside exceptional value, the world opens up to offer endless opportunities. This is what you can expect with this Jeep Cherokee. With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, this Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. Redesigned for 2019, this Jeep has a refined new look without sacrificing its rugged presence. Experience adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee, a major player in Canada's best-selling SUV brand. This SUV has 138,566 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 9 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 271HP 3.2L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Cherokee's trim level is Trailhawk. Travel in style with this off-road-ready Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk. It comes loaded with heated leather seats with red stitching, driver memory settings, a heated steering wheel, unique black aluminum wheels, 4-wheel drive, an off-road suspension, skid plates, hands free liftgate, Uconnect 8.4 with Bluetooth, a rearview camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Unique Black Wheels, Off-road Suspension, Aluminum Wheels, Hands-free Liftgate, Leather Seats, Red Interior Stitching, Cooled Seats.
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for two years running. Come find out why! o~o
Vehicle Features
Leather Seats
COOLED SEATS
Aluminum Wheels
Rear View Camera
Off-Road Suspension
Android Auto
UConnect
TOUCHSCREEN
Hands-Free Liftgate
Red Interior Stitching
Unique Black Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7