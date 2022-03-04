Menu
2019 Jeep Cherokee

52,904 KM

$38,980

+ tax & licensing
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1-800-204-8620

Limited - Leather Seats - Heated Seats

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

52,904KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8603174
  • Stock #: 22W2253A2
  • VIN: 1C4PJMDX6KD114915

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 52,904 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Seats, Android Auto!

Compare at $40149 - Our Price is just $38980!

This 2019 Jeep Cherokee is a thoroughly modern family crossover capable in all road conditions. This 2019 Jeep Cherokee is for sale today.

When the freedom to explore arrives alongside exceptional value, the world opens up to offer endless opportunities. This is what you can expect with this Jeep Cherokee. With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, this Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. Redesigned for 2019, this Jeep has a refined new look without sacrificing its rugged presence. Experience adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee, a major player in Canada's best-selling SUV brand. This SUV has 52,904 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 9 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 271HP 3.2L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Cherokee's trim level is Limited. Luxury features combine with rugged styling in this Jeep Cherokee Limited with power Nappa leather seats which are heated in front, a heated steering wheel, Uconnect 8.4 with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, a universal garage door opener, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, remote start, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Seats, Android Auto, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMDX6KD114915.




Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for three years running. Come find out why! o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Rear View Camera
Power Seats
Proximity Key

