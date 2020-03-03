933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
+ taxes & licensing
Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay, Remote Engine Start, Blind Spot Detection
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
According to Edmunds.com, the well-trimmed cabin of the Jeep Grand Cherokee provides comfy seating, and can easily masters both off-road trails and daily commutes alike. This 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever and for a very good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV at this price point. This gorgeous Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This SUV has 30,389 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 293HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Grand Cherokee's trim level is Limited. The Grand Cherokee Limited is a step above the Altitude trim and offers a long list of amazing features that includes Jeeps new UConnect 4, leather heated front seats, a heated leather steering wheel, remote engine start and security system. You'll also get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, blind spot detection with rear parking sensors, a proximity key for push button start and stylish aluminum wheels. On top of that, you'll also receive a power lift gate, a 60/40 split rear seat, dual zone climate control plus much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJFBG8KC705938.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
- Theft Protection with $5,000 Guarantee
Sargent says Git R Done
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7