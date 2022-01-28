$51,998+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara - Leather Seats
Location
1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
29,764KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8271042
- Stock #: 21GL9788A
- VIN: 1C4HJXEG2KW626230
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour OCEAN BLUE METALLIC C/C
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 29,764 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $53558 - Our Price is just $51998!
This Wrangler Unlimited has a lot of capability both on the road and off the road. This 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is for sale today.
This Wrangler Unlimited is by no means less capable for having 4 doors. It's just able to carry more people and gear. Whether your family's next adventure is across a mountain pass, through a muddy trail, or just down the highway to Grandma's, this Wrangler Unlimited has you covered. This low mileage SUV has just 29,764 kms. It's ocean blue metallic c/c in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Wrangler Unlimited's trim level is Sahara. This Unlimited Sahara Wrangler has a lot more goodies over the base Sport model. To make sure you and your passengers stay connected and entertained, you will get the Uconnect 4 with 7 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, 4 USBs and and aux jack, 8 speakers, and ambient interior LED lighting. Skid plates, a tool kit, two front tow hooks and one rear, Dana axles, shift on the fly 4x4 system, heavy duty suspension, fog lights, automatic headlamps, aluminum wheels, and tubular side steps help you rule the trail, while a rear view camera, illuminated cup holders, leather steering wheel with audio and cruise control, remote keyless entry, power windows, 115 volt power outlet, automatic climate control, and heated power side mirrors help you stay comfortable on the road. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Safety Group, Led Lighting Group, Heated Seats, Body Color 3-piece Hard Top, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4HJXEG2KW626230.
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for two years running. Come find out why! o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Safety Group
Remote proximity keyless entry
LED Lighting Group
BODY COLOR 3-PIECE HARD TOP
1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7