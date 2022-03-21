2019 Jeep Wrangler

$43,980 + taxes & licensing 1 1 3 , 5 3 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8713496

8713496 Stock #: 22W9734A

22W9734A VIN: 1C4HJXEG2KW612957

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour OCEAN BLUE METALLIC C/C

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 22W9734A

Mileage 113,538 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Convenience Trailer Tow Additional Features Premium Audio Safety Group Remote proximity keyless entry BODY COLOR 3-PIECE HARD TOP

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.