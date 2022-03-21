$46,694+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Wrangler
Rubicon - Dana Axles
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$46,694
+ taxes & licensing
67,736KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8967331
- Stock #: 22347A
- VIN: 1C4HJXCG7KW550569
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 67,736 KM
Vehicle Description
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
While Jeep Wrangler is known for minimalism, this one carries a lot of great technology without losing its Jeep character. This 2019 Jeep Wrangler is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This Wrangler is on the JL platform released in 2018. It is simply the most capable Jeep Wrangler to date. No matter where your next adventure takes you, you'll use less gas, have less trouble, and make it much farther in this Jeep Wrangler. This SUV has 67,736 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Wrangler's trim level is Rubicon. This Wrangler Rubicon gets a special Rubicon hood decal to mark you out, plus skid plates, tool kit, two front tow hooks and one rear, Dana axles, Rock-Trac two speed transfer case, shift on the fly 4x4 system, performance suspension, fog lights, automatic headlamps, and aluminum wheels to take on the trail. For the drive to the trail head you get heated power side mirrors, 7 inch customizable instrument display, rear view camera, illuminated cup holders, leather steering wheel with audio and cruise control, remote keyless entry, power windows, 115 volt power outlet, and automatic climate control for comfort, plus Uconnect 4 with 7 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, 4 USBs and and aux jack, and 8 speakers to keep you connected on the way. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-road Suspension, Dana Axles, Rock-trac Transfer Case, Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Siriusxm.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4HJXCG7KW550569.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $282.81 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $12131 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Sargent says Git R Done
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Off-Road Suspension
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
UConnect
SiriusXM
Dana Axles
Rock-Trac Transfer Case
