GX AT AWD - Apple Carplay - Android Auto

GX AT AWD - Apple Carplay - Android Auto

69,890KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5864220
  • Stock #: 0477
  • VIN: JM1DKFB7XK0402894

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 0477
  • Mileage 69,890 KM

Vehicle Description

Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Collision Mitigation, Blind Spot Monitoring, Remote Keyless Entry! Selkirk Chrysler's Showroom is open for business! The health and safety of our community is our highest priority and we have taken all the appropriate measures to welcome you back. We remain committed to social distancing, and continue to offer a digital sales experience, virtual test drives, driveway delivery, and more. Choose how you want to shop! We're delighted to serve you. Compare at $23669 - Our Price is just $22980! Whether you're revelling in back-country roads or navigating commuter traffic, this compact crossover SUV boasts superb versatility and a confident stance. This 2019 Mazda CX-3 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. For all open roads and urban jungles, the 2019 CX-3 delivers a soulful, connected ride. From the beauty of KODO design to technological innovations like Mazda's SKYACTIV TECHNOLOGY, the engineers and designers crafted this compact SUV with passion so you can experience the soul of motion every time you're in the driver's seat.This SUV has 69,890 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 148HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our CX-3's trim level is GX AT AWD. This CX-3 was built for functionality with a Skyactiv drivetrain and G-Vectoring control, but it still comes with a lot of fun features like a 7 inch Mazda Connect enabled touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, USB and aux jacks, Bluetooth, and internet radio capability. Other amazing features include chrome tailpipe garnish, power side mirrors with turn signals, CX-3 embroidered floor mats, smart brake support, advanced blind spot monitoring, keyless entry, steering wheel mounted cruise and audio controls, side mirror turn signals, and air conditioning. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Collision Mitigation, Blind Spot Monitoring, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Mazda Connect. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkcdjr.com/financing_application.htm Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $154.72 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $28160 ). See dealer for details. FINANCING AVAILABLE! We are always looking for trade-ins. Visit our website at selkirkchrysler.com for a free appraisal and for an Instant Cash Offer. Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's 2020 Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba. Come find out why! Call us at 204-482-5808 to book a test drive. Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Vehicle Features

Remote Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Blind Spot Monitoring
TOUCHSCREEN
Mazda Connect
Collision Mitigation

