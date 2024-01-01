$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 MINI Cooper Countryman
Cooper S ALL4 Cooper S
2019 MINI Cooper Countryman
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
53,764KM
VIN WMZYT5C55K3G90377
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 53,764 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Aluminum Wheels, Streaming Audio, Park Assist, Proximity Key, Leather Steering Wheel!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
The unmistakeable design of the MINI Countryman is here to stay and more popular than ever! This 2019 MINI Countryman is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
From its spacious and very supportive seats, to the upscale interior the driver and passengers are surrounded by and the poised handling it delivers regardless of the road conditions or surface. With ALL4 all-wheel drive as standard, it's ready to tackle anything the road or Mother Nature throws your way - whether you're driving through town or exploring new horizons. Take a closer look at this MINI Countryman and explore its premium and practical features.This low mileage SUV has just 53,764 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 189HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Countryman's trim level is Cooper S ALL4. Daring and adventurous, this MINI Countryman ALL4 is the crossover SUV that the world loves and adores. Upgrading to this Countryman Cooper S is a great choice as it comes loaded with extra features and more power. It includes unique aluminum wheels, comfortable sport seats with high end materials, a high quality audio system paired with a colour touchscreen display. Additional features include body coloured exterior trim, chrome door handles, a 40/20/40 split folding rear seat, proximity remote keyless entry with push button start, a leather steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, park distance control rear parking sensors and a rear view camera plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Streaming Audio, Park Assist, Proximity Key, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Safety
Rear View Camera
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Park Assist
TOUCHSCREEN
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
2019 MINI Cooper Countryman