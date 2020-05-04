1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-5808
+ taxes & licensing
Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels! STAY HOME!!! SHOP ONLINE!!! SAVE MONEY!!! In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people into the store. We are offering a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times. Please contact us directly: Phone: 1-800-204-8620 Text: 204-818-7955 Email: rewy@selkirkchrysler.com We also have the ability to bring a vehicle to your home for a private and distanced viewing. Or arrange an appointment at the dealership. See our VIRTUAL SHOWROOM online! And let us know how we can assist you. Stay safe everyone, we are all in this together. Compare at $26749 - Our Price is just $22990! A fuel efficient and surprisingly powerful motor paired with phenomenal control technology makes for a fun, safe, and comfortable drive in the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross. This 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. With a gorgeous side profile, aggressive front end, and sculpted body lines, the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is ready to turn heads. No part of this compact SUV is generic, the futuristic, technology filled cockpit, small yet powerful and fuel efficient motor, intelligent and adaptable control and handling, the only part of the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross that feels cheap is the price tag. If you need next level tech and irresistible style, look no further than this 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross. This SUV has 39,428 kms. It's pearl white in colour. It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 152HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Eclipse Cross's trim level is ES S-AWC. This astounding crossover comes with a ton of driver assistance and safety features like hill start assist, smart traction control, brake assist, a smart all wheel drive with a mode selector for different terrains (snow, gravel, auto), and a rear view camera. For entertainment in your space age cockpit, you get a 7 inch display with a touchpad controller compatible with SiriusXM, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, voice activated USB connectivity, and hands free Bluetooth streaming. Other awesome features include automatic headlamps, fog lights, LED rear lamps and daytime running lights, aluminum wheels, heated power mirrors with integrated turn signals, automatic climate control, and heated seats. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Remote Keyless Entry. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkcdjr.com/financing_application.htm Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $154.79 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $28172 ). See dealer for details. FINANCING AVAILABLE! We are always looking for trade-ins. Visit our website at selkirkchrysler.com for a free appraisal and for an Instant Cash Offer. Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's 2020 Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba. Come find out why! Call us at 204-482-5808 to book a test drive. Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7