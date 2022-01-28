Menu
2019 Nissan Kicks

21,995 KM

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
SV - Low Mileage

SV - Low Mileage

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

21,995KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8262864
  • Stock #: 0685B
  • VIN: 3N1CP5CU3KL532694

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 21,995 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

Compare at $28835 - Our Price is just $27995!

This Nissan Kicks is the perfect compact crossover for the urban dweller with a wild side. This 2019 Nissan Kicks is for sale today.

One of the best compact crossovers on the market, the 2019 Nissan Kicks manages to stand out for its style, comfort, and size. In a world of sameness for compact crossovers, the Kicks has a lot of unique styling and technology that make it a real contender. Whether this Nissan Kicks is just getting groceries or hauling you and your gear for a weekend getaway, this Kicks can do it all in style and comfort. This low mileage SUV has just 21,995 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Kicks's trim level is SV. Stepping up to the Kicks SV will get some awesome style and convenience with fog lights, heated power side mirrors, rear view camera, impressive array of air bags, intelligent automatic emergency braking, aluminum wheels, intelligent automatic headlights, and Advanced Drive Assist Display in the instrument cluster to help you on the drive and remote keyless entry, automatic climate control, heated front seats, steering wheel mounted cruise and audio control, 7 inch touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and USB and aux jacks for astounding comfort and connectivity.



Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for two years running. Come find out why! o~o

