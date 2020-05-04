1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-5808
Sunroof, Blind Spot Detection, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, NissanConnect! STAY HOME!!! SHOP ONLINE!!! SAVE MONEY!!! In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people into the store. We are offering a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times. Please contact us directly: Phone: 1-800-204-8620 Text: 204-818-7955 Email: rewy@selkirkchrysler.com We also have the ability to bring a vehicle to your home for a private and distanced viewing. Or arrange an appointment at the dealership. See our VIRTUAL SHOWROOM online! And let us know how we can assist you. Stay safe everyone, we are all in this together. Compare at $32049 - Our Price is just $25975! This versatile Nissan Qashqai is a small crossover that's big on style. This 2019 Nissan Qashqai is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. Introducing the 2019 Qashqai, it's the ultimate urban crossover that helps you navigate life's daily adventures, or break your normal routine at a moment's notice. This 2019 Nissan Qashqai has incredibly sleek styling and a sports car-inspired design, setting you apart from the rest of the pack. There's plenty of space for all your friends and with a generous amount of head and legroom, it keeps your crew happy even on longer trips out of town. This SUV has 32,582 kms. It's grey in colour. It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 141HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Qashqai's trim level is AWD SL CVT. When you upgrade from the SL trim to this top of the line Qashqai SV you'll get be the best of everything. It includes larger 19 inch aluminum wheels, ProPILOT Assist, Intelligent Around View Monitor with moving object detection and leather heated front seats. It also comes with a rear sonar system, a 7 inch colour touch-screen display with NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay Android Auto plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Blind Spot Detection, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Nissanconnect, Apple Carplay, Android Auto. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkcdjr.com/financing_application.htm Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $174.89 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $31830 ). See dealer for details. FINANCING AVAILABLE! We are always looking for trade-ins. Visit our website at selkirkchrysler.com for a free appraisal and for an Instant Cash Offer. Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's 2020 Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba. Come find out why! Call us at 204-482-5808 to book a test drive. Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
