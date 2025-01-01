Menu
<b>Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, Forward Collision Mitigation!</b><br> <br> We value your TIME, we wont waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you cant make it out to us we will come straight to you!<br><br><br> <br> This Nissan Rogue continues in its tradition of sleek exterior styling, a plush cabin, and practical capability. This 2019 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. <br> <br>With unbeatable value in stylish and attractive package, the Nissan Rogue is built to be the new SUV for the modern buyer. Big on passenger room, cargo space, and awesome technology, the 2019 Nissan Rogue is ready for the next generation of SUV owners. If you demand more from your vehicle, the Nissan Rogue is ready to satisfy with safety, technology, and refined quality. This SUV has 217,325 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Rogues trim level is S. This Nissan Rogue S is ready to rock, with manually-adjustable heated front seats, a 7-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SiriusXM satellite radio, automatic headlights with daytime running lights, remote keyless entry, cruise control with steering wheel buttons, and a cabin air filtration system. Road safety is assured with a suite of driver-assistive packages such as blind-spot detection, front pedestrian braking, forward collision mitigation, a rearview camera, and even more This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, Forward Collision Mitigation, Proximity Key, Siriusxm. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La target=_blank>http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La</a><br><br> <br/><br>Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years. <br>Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations. <br>Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.<br><br><br>Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:<br>- Life Time Tire Warranty <br>Cars cost less in Selkirk <br><br>Dealer Permit # 1039<br><br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

2019 Nissan Rogue

217,325 KM

12980599

Location

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

Used
VIN 5N1AT2MTXKC749428

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, Forward Collision Mitigation!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



This Nissan Rogue continues in its tradition of sleek exterior styling, a plush cabin, and practical capability. This 2019 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

With unbeatable value in stylish and attractive package, the Nissan Rogue is built to be the new SUV for the modern buyer. Big on passenger room, cargo space, and awesome technology, the 2019 Nissan Rogue is ready for the next generation of SUV owners. If you demand more from your vehicle, the Nissan Rogue is ready to satisfy with safety, technology, and refined quality. This SUV has 217,325 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Rogue's trim level is S. This Nissan Rogue S is ready to rock, with manually-adjustable heated front seats, a 7-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SiriusXM satellite radio, automatic headlights with daytime running lights, remote keyless entry, cruise control with steering wheel buttons, and a cabin air filtration system. Road safety is assured with a suite of driver-assistive packages such as blind-spot detection, front pedestrian braking, forward collision mitigation, a rearview camera, and even more This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, Forward Collision Mitigation, Proximity Key, Siriusxm.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Convenience

Proximity Key

Safety

Forward Collision Mitigation

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

