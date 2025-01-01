$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2019 Nissan Rogue
S - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
2019 Nissan Rogue
S - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
217,325KM
VIN 5N1AT2MTXKC749428
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 217,325 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, Forward Collision Mitigation!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
This Nissan Rogue continues in its tradition of sleek exterior styling, a plush cabin, and practical capability. This 2019 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
With unbeatable value in stylish and attractive package, the Nissan Rogue is built to be the new SUV for the modern buyer. Big on passenger room, cargo space, and awesome technology, the 2019 Nissan Rogue is ready for the next generation of SUV owners. If you demand more from your vehicle, the Nissan Rogue is ready to satisfy with safety, technology, and refined quality. This SUV has 217,325 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Rogue's trim level is S. This Nissan Rogue S is ready to rock, with manually-adjustable heated front seats, a 7-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SiriusXM satellite radio, automatic headlights with daytime running lights, remote keyless entry, cruise control with steering wheel buttons, and a cabin air filtration system. Road safety is assured with a suite of driver-assistive packages such as blind-spot detection, front pedestrian braking, forward collision mitigation, a rearview camera, and even more This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, Forward Collision Mitigation, Proximity Key, Siriusxm.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Dealer Permit # 1039
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Forward Collision Mitigation
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
2019 Nissan Rogue