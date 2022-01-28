$29,980+ tax & licensing
$29,980
+ taxes & licensing
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1-800-204-8620
2019 Nissan Rogue
AWD SV - Heated Seats
Location
1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
99,987KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8227842
- Stock #: 21R5409A
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV3KC805291
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 99,987 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $30879 - Our Price is just $29980!
With amazing technology options for both safety and connectivity, this Nissan Rogue is sure to satisfy your demand for a modern vehicle. This 2019 Nissan Rogue is for sale today.
With a great price point and even greater value, the Nissan Rogue was built to be the new SUV for the modern buyer. Big on passenger room, cargo space, and awesome technology, the 2019 Nissan Rogue is ready for the next generation of SUV owners. If you demand more from your vehicle, the Nissan Rogue is ready to satisfy with safety, assistance, and pure quality. This SUV has 99,987 kms. It's black in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Rogue's trim level is AWD SV. This all wheel drive Rogue SV comes with some amazing safety and driver assistance programs like intelligent trace control that applies braking to turning side for added control, active ride control adjusts suspension damping for different applications, and intelligent engine braking that uses the motor to reduce brake wear, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection, lane departure warning with emergency intervention, intelligent adaptive cruise control, and blind spot warning with rear cross traffic alert. This SUV is also equipped with loads of style and comfort with aluminum wheels, LED daytime running lights and taillights, auto on/off headlights, fog lights, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, UV reducing solar glass, remote start, sport mode with manual shifter, Advanced Drive-Assist instrument display cluster, hands free texting assistant, rear view camera, remote keyless entry, steering wheel mounted audio and cruise controls, mood lighting, heated front seats, and power drivers seat while a 7 inch display with NissanConnect, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM, Bluetooth calling and streaming, MP3/WMA/CD playback, aux and and USB inputs keeps you connected and entertained. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Automatic Emergency Braking, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Lane Departure Intervention.
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for two years running. Come find out why! o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Rear View Camera
Automatic Emergency Braking
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Blind Spot Detection
Lane Departure Intervention
High Beam Assist
