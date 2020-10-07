+ taxes & licensing
204-482-5808
1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-5808
+ taxes & licensing
HEMI V8, 9 Speaker System With Subwoofer, Sport Performance Hood, Rebel Level 2 Equipment Group, Black Appearance Package! Selkirk Chrysler's Showroom is open for business! The health and safety of our community is our highest priority and we have taken all the appropriate measures to welcome you back. We remain committed to social distancing, and continue to offer a digital sales experience, virtual test drives, driveway delivery, and more. Choose how you want to shop! We're delighted to serve you. Compare at $48389 - Our Price is just $46980! This all-new 2019 Ram 1500 sets the bar high for full-size pickup trucks. This 2019 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. This all-new Ram 1500 simply has no competition. Loaded full of best-in-class stats and available class-exclusive features, it's easy to see why the 2019 Ram 1500 is the best. With the most towing and hauling capability ever in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional available off-road capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 29,076 kms. It's diamond black crystal pearl in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our 1500's trim level is Sport. This 1500 Sport is known for its performance styling and hot rod truck feel. Other great features include heated seats and steering wheel, body color bumper, black badging, LED lighting with fog lamps, dampened tailgate, auto dimming rearview mirror, 115V power outlet, power adjustable pedals, remote start, leather steering wheel with audio and cruise control, heated power side mirrors, side mirror turn signals, and power folding side mirrors. This Sport 1500 comes standard with the Uconnect4 infotainment system complete with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, and an 8.4 inch touchscreen. Other features include aluminum wheels, remote keyless entry, Bluetooth, USB and aux jacks, a rearview camera, 7 inch vehicle information display, cruise control, heavy duty suspension, active front air dams, 7 pin wiring harness, automatic headlamps, and heated power side mirrors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Hemi V8, 9 Speaker System With Subwoofer, Sport Performance Hood, Rebel Level 2 Equipment Group, Black Appearance Package, Trailer Hitch, Tubular Side Steps. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFLTXKN677111 . To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkcdjr.com/financing_application.htm Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $316.31 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $57569 ). See dealer for details. FINANCING AVAILABLE! We are always looking for trade-ins. Visit our website at selkirkchrysler.com for a free appraisal and for an Instant Cash Offer. Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's 2020 Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba. Come find out why! Call us at 204-482-5808 to book a test drive. Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7