Listing ID: 8125003

Stock #: 0736

VIN: 1C6SRFLT8KN834084

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 0736

Mileage 17,285 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Bucket Seats Compass Leather Steering Wheel Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front seatback map pockets Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 4-way adjustable front headrests Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets Redundant Digital Speedometer HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Systems Monitor Full Carpet Floor Covering Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Vinyl Door Trim Insert Mobile hotspot internet access Pickup Cargo Box Lights Illuminated Front Cupholder Rear 60/40 split folding bench seat Front Facing Rear Seat 8-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Cushion Tilt 3 Rear Seat Head Restraints Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, RamBin Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Analog Appearance 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Seating Leather Seats Exterior Trailer Hitch Power Rear Window DEEP TINTED GLASS Hemi Badge Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Black fender flares Steel spare wheel Sport Performance Hood LED brakelights Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Laminated Glass Black Side Windows Trim Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Black Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks Black Dual Exhaust Tips Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Mechanical Four-Wheel Drive Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness Engine Oil Cooler Stainless steel exhaust Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Electronic Transfer Case 220 Amp Alternator 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery 98.4 L Fuel Tank Auto Locking Hubs Electric Power-Assist Steering Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Off-Road Suspension GVWR: 3,220 kgs (7,100 lbs) 1800# Maximum Payload Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Fixed antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front GPS Antenna Input Streaming Audio Active Noise Control System Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Additional Features HEMI V8 Blind Spot and Cross Path Detection BED UTILITY GROUP Rebel Level 2 Equipment Group Deployable Bed Step

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.