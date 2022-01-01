Low Mileage, HEMI V8, Sunroof, Blind Spot and Cross Path Detection, Leather Seats, Sport Performance Hood!
Compare at $62809 - Our Price is just $60980!
This 1500 Sport is known for its performance styling and hot rod truck feel. Other great features include heated seats and steering wheel, body color bumper, black badging, LED lighting with fog lamps, dampened tailgate, auto dimming rearview mirror, 115V power outlet, power adjustable pedals, remote start, leather steering wheel with audio and cruise control, heated power side mirrors, side mirror turn signals, and power folding side mirrors. This Sport 1500 comes standard with the Uconnect4 infotainment system complete with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, and an 8.4 inch touchscreen. Other features include aluminum wheels, remote keyless entry, Bluetooth, USB and aux jacks, a rearview camera, 7 inch vehicle information display, cruise control, heavy duty suspension, active front air dams, 7 pin wiring harness, automatic headlamps, and heated power side mirrors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Hemi V8, Sunroof, Blind Spot And Cross Path Detection, Leather Seats, Sport Performance Hood, Deployable Bed Step, Rebel Level 2 Equipment Group.
And this low mileage crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 17,189 kms.
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for two years running. Come find out why! o~o
Vehicle Features
Bucket Seats
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front seatback map pockets
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
4-way adjustable front headrests
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Systems Monitor
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Mobile hotspot internet access
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Rear 60/40 split folding bench seat
Front Facing Rear Seat
8-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Cushion Tilt
3 Rear Seat Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, RamBin Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Analog Appearance
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Leather Seats
Trailer Hitch
Power Rear Window
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Hemi Badge
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Black fender flares
Steel spare wheel
Sport Performance Hood
LED brakelights
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Black Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Black Dual Exhaust Tips
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Four-Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Stainless steel exhaust
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
220 Amp Alternator
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling
Off-Road Suspension
GVWR: 3,220 kgs (7,100 lbs)
1800# Maximum Payload
Sunroof
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
GPS Antenna Input
Streaming Audio
Active Noise Control System
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
HEMI V8
Blind Spot and Cross Path Detection
BED UTILITY GROUP
Rebel Level 2 Equipment Group
Deployable Bed Step
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.