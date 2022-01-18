$50,980 + taxes & licensing 1 3 , 5 0 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8145787

8145787 Stock #: 22R5276A

22R5276A VIN: 1C6SRFFTXKN878728

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 22R5276A

Mileage 13,502 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features HEMI V8 Sport Appearance Package Premium Lighting Group Big Horn Level 2 Equipment 20-in Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.