Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
2019 RAM 1500
Big Horn - HEMI V8 - Low Mileage
Location
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
13,502KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8145787
- Stock #: 22R5276A
- VIN: 1C6SRFFTXKN878728
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 13,502 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $52509 - Our Price is just $50980!
This all-new fifth-generation Ram 1500 makes its debut for the 2019 model year with better styling and more toughness than ever before. This 2019 Ram 1500 is for sale today.
This all-new Ram 1500 simply has no competition. Loaded full of best-in-class stats and available class-exclusive features, it's easy to see why the 2019 Ram 1500 is the best. With the most towing and hauling capability ever in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional available off-road capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 13,502 kms. It's diamond black crystal pearl in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our 1500's trim level is Big Horn. This special Big Horn edition Ram 1500 really lives up to its name with burly tires, Big Horn Badging, fog lamps, leather steering wheel with audio and cruise control, heated power side mirrors, side mirror turn signals, and power folding side mirrors. Other features include aluminum wheels, remote keyless entry, Uconnect3, a 5 inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, USB and aux jacks, a rearview camera, 3.5 inch vehicle information display, cruise control, heavy duty suspension, active front air dams, 7 pin wiring harness, chrome badging, chrome bumpers, automatic headlamps, and heated power side mirrors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Hemi V8, Big Horn Level 2 Equipment, Sport Appearance Package, 20-in Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheels, Premium Lighting Group.
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for two years running. Come find out why! o~o
Vehicle Features
HEMI V8
Sport Appearance Package
Premium Lighting Group
Big Horn Level 2 Equipment
20-in Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheels
