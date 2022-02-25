$34,980 + taxes & licensing 1 3 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8328753

8328753 Stock #: 0777A

0777A VIN: 1C6RR7FT3KS656215

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic

Interior Colour Black/Diesel Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 0777A

Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Trailer Hitch Additional Features HEMI V8 Express Value Package Blackout Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.