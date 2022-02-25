$60,694 + taxes & licensing 1 9 , 6 2 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8340885

8340885 Stock #: S2216

S2216 VIN: 1C6SRFLT3KN868577

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 19,620 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Aluminum Wheels Interior Cruise Control remote start Heated Steering Wheel Seating Heated Seats Power Driver Seat Safety REAR CAMERA Convenience Tow Hitch Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Streaming Audio Additional Features LED Lights TOUCHSCREEN

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.