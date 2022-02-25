$59,981 + taxes & licensing 4 1 , 0 9 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8418483

8418483 Stock #: 22R7963B

22R7963B VIN: 1C6SRFLT4KN551584

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour BILLET SILVER

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 41,095 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Aluminum Wheels Interior Cruise Control remote start Heated Steering Wheel Seating Heated Seats Power Driver Seat Safety REAR CAMERA Convenience Tow Hitch Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Streaming Audio Additional Features LED Lights TOUCHSCREEN

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.