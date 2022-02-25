Menu
2019 RAM 1500

66,102 KM

Make it Yours
2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Laramie - HEMI V8 - Sunroof - Leather Seats

2019 RAM 1500

Laramie - HEMI V8 - Sunroof - Leather Seats

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-800-204-8620

66,102KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8418486
  • Stock #: 22R0415A
  • VIN: 1C6SRFJT9KN883359

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 66,102 KM

Vehicle Description

HEMI V8, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Advanced Safety Group, Black Appearance Package!

Compare at $65899 - Our Price is just $63980!

Fully redesigned for 2019, this Ram 1500 has reduced weight and increased payload and towing capacity over the previous generations. This 2019 Ram 1500 is for sale today.

The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 66,102 kms. It's diamond black crystal pearl in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our 1500's trim level is Laramie. This Ram 1500 Laramie comes very well equipped with luxurious styling, exclusive aluminum wheels, a heated leather steering wheel, heated and cooled leather seats, Uconnect with a larger touchscreen that features a premium Alpine stereo system and a handy rear view camera. This stunning truck also comes with chrome exterior accents, dual zone climate control, a power rear window and power heated side mirrors, proximity keyless entry, cruise control, LED Lights, power front seats, towing equipment, front fog lights, power adjustable pedals and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Hemi V8, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Advanced Safety Group, Black Appearance Package, Bed Utility Group, Trailer Hitch.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFJT9KN883359.




Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for three years running. Come find out why! o~o

Vehicle Features

Leather Seats
Trailer Hitch
Sunroof
HEMI V8
Black Appearance Package
BED UTILITY GROUP
ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP

