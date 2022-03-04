$43,694+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$43,694
+ taxes & licensing
Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
2019 RAM 1500
2019 RAM 1500
Tradesman - Proximity Key - Touchscreen
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$43,694
+ taxes & licensing
27,668KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8523644
- Stock #: 22178A
- VIN: 1C6SRFGT7KN871184
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 27,668 KM
Vehicle Description
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
Discover the inner beauty and rugged exterior of this stylish Ram 1500. This 2019 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 27,668 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our 1500's trim level is Tradesman. Designed to do some serious work, this Ram 1500 Tradesman comes with durable vinyl floors and easy to clean seats, proximity keyless entry, Uconnect 3 with a 5 inch touchscreen, wireless streaming audio, USB and aux input jacks, a useful rear view camera, and cruise control. This awesome pickup truck also comes with power heated side mirrors, an HD suspension, towing equipment, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Proximity Key, Touchscreen, Streaming Audio, Rear Camera, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Tow Hitch.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFGT7KN871184.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $264.64 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $11351 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Sargent says Git R Done
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Cruise Control
REAR CAMERA
Tow Hitch
Proximity Key
Streaming Audio
TOUCHSCREEN
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Steeltown Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7