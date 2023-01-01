Menu
2019 RAM 1500 Classic

137,056 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steeltown Ford

1-888-632-0323

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

Location

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

137,056KM
Used
  • Stock #: 23071A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7KG6KS736939

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 137,056 KM

Vehicle Description

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



This 2019 Ram 1500 Classic is the truck to have, thanks to its incredible powertrain and a well-appointed interior. This 2019 Ram 1500 Classic is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

The reasons why this Ram 1500 Classic stands above its well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From its muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this 2019 Ram 1500 Classic is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style while getting a great value with this amazing full size truck. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 137,056 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7KG6KS736939.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steeltown Ford

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

