2019 RAM 2500

Tradesman

2019 RAM 2500

Tradesman

Location

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

204-482-5808

$65,480

+ taxes & licensing

  • 1,008KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4391766
  • Stock #: 19R8822
  • VIN: 3C6UR5CL3KG648822
Exterior Colour
Billet Metallic
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

When you need strength and toughness, you turn to this mighty truck! Equipped with LED bed lighting, deployable bed step, spray-in bedliner, Fifth Wheel Gooseneck Towing Prep Group, tow hooks, transfer case skid plate, rear performance-tuned shock absorbers, class V hitch receiver, power heated trailer tow mirrors, electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case, trailer brake control, 4-pin wiring harness, rear wheelhouse liners, winter front grille cover, 220-amp alternator, and a diesel engine. Top features include: Bluetooth, satellite radio, USB ports and auxiliary input jack, power windows with front 1-touch up and down, and remote keyless entry. Backup camera. Call 204-482-5808 to book a test drive at Selkirk Chrysler.

Convenience
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
Exterior
  • Tires: LT245/70R17E BSW AS
Trim
  • Winter Front Grille Cover
Additional Features
  • Monotone Paint
  • Electronically Controlled Throttle
  • 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
  • Rear wheelhouse liners
  • Diesel Exhaust Brake
  • Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge
  • Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
  • Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea)
  • Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling
  • Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel
  • Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5' Display
  • TRADESMAN LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP
  • Supplemental Heater
  • Active Noise Control System
  • RAM Active Air Intake
  • GVWR: 4535 kgs (10000 lbs)
  • Quick Order Package 2ZA
  • Satin Chrome Interior Door Handles
  • Capless Fuel-Filler
  • Dual 730-Amp Maintenance-Free Batteries
  • Vinyl Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat
  • Wheels: 17' x 7.5' Steel Styled

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

