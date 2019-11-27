2019 RAM 2500

When you need strength and toughness, you turn to this mighty truck! Equipped with LED bed lighting, deployable bed step, spray-in bedliner, Fifth Wheel Gooseneck Towing Prep Group, tow hooks, transfer case skid plate, rear performance-tuned shock absorbers, class V hitch receiver, power heated trailer tow mirrors, electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case, trailer brake control, 4-pin wiring harness, rear wheelhouse liners, winter front grille cover, 220-amp alternator, and a diesel engine. Top features include: Bluetooth, satellite radio, USB ports and auxiliary input jack, power windows with front 1-touch up and down, and remote keyless entry. Backup camera. Call 204-482-5808 to book a test drive at Selkirk Chrysler.

Convenience Remote Keyless Entry

Tow Hooks Exterior Tires: LT245/70R17E BSW AS Trim Winter Front Grille Cover

Additional Features Monotone Paint

Electronically Controlled Throttle

3.73 Rear Axle Ratio

Rear wheelhouse liners

Diesel Exhaust Brake

Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge

Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic

Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea)

Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling

Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel

Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5' Display

TRADESMAN LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP

Supplemental Heater

Active Noise Control System

RAM Active Air Intake

GVWR: 4535 kgs (10000 lbs)

Quick Order Package 2ZA

Satin Chrome Interior Door Handles

Capless Fuel-Filler

Dual 730-Amp Maintenance-Free Batteries

Vinyl Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat

Wheels: 17' x 7.5' Steel Styled

