2019 RAM 2500

When you need strength and toughness, you turn to this mighty truck! Equipped with LED bed lighting, deployable bed step, spray-in bedliner, Fifth Wheel Gooseneck Towing Prep Group, tow hooks, transfer case skid plate, rear performance-tuned shock absorbers, class V hitch receiver, power heated trailer tow mirrors, electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case, trailer brake control, 4-pin wiring harness, rear wheelhouse liners, winter front grille cover, 220-amp alternator, and a diesel engine. Top features include: Bluetooth, satellite radio, USB ports and auxiliary input jack, power windows with front 1-touch up and down, and remote keyless entry. Backup camera. Call 204-482-5808 to book a test drive at Selkirk Chrysler.
