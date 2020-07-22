Menu
2019 RAM 2500

18,366 KM

$59,995

+ tax & licensing
$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

204-482-5808

2019 RAM 2500

2019 RAM 2500

Power Wagon - $404 B/W - Low Mileage

2019 RAM 2500

Power Wagon - $404 B/W - Low Mileage

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

204-482-5808

  • Listing ID: 5390438
  • Stock #: 0403
  • VIN: 3C6TR5EJ2KG611428

$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

18,366KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour FLAME RED
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 18,366 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage! Selkirk Chrysler's Showroom is open for business! The health and safety of our community is our highest priority and we have taken all the appropriate measures to welcome you back. We remain committed to social distancing, and continue to offer a digital sales experience, virtual test drives, driveway delivery, and more. Choose how you want to shop! We're delighted to serve you. Compare at $66240 - Our Price is just $59995! This comfortable and very capable Heavy Duty Ram 2500 is a muscular workhorse ready for any job you put in front of it. This 2019 Ram 2500 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. This 2019 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 2500HD is ready for any task. This low mileage crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 18,366 kms. It's flame red in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 410HP 6.4L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our 2500's trim level is Power Wagon. The historic Power Wagon name returns on this off-road beast. This Ram 2500 comes with a powerful HEMI V8, four-wheel drive, all-terrain tires, TruLok front and rear differentials, Ram Articulink suspension for unmatched capability on road and off. Additional features include the Uconnect infotainment system with Bluetooth capability, the Power Wagon appearance package with a bold RAM front grille, unique aluminum wheels, plus it also comes with LED taillights. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6TR5EJ2KG611428 . To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkcdjr.com/financing_application.htm Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $403.94 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $73517 ). See dealer for details. FINANCING AVAILABLE! We are always looking for trade-ins. Visit our website at selkirkchrysler.com for a free appraisal and for an Instant Cash Offer. Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's 2020 Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba. Come find out why! Call us at 204-482-5808 to book a test drive. Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Vehicle Features

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Compass
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Black fender flares
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Engine Oil Cooler
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Trailer Wiring Harness
180 Amp Alternator
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
4.10 Rear Axle Ratio
Outside temp gauge
Perimeter/approach lights
Black Exterior Mirrors
Dashboard Storage
Black rear step bumper
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
Manual tilt steering column
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
4-way adjustable front headrests
Cab Clearance lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Analog Display
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Laminated Glass
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert
Interior Concealed Storage
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Manual Transfer Case
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Auto Locking Hubs
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Engine: 6.4L HEMI V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
Off-Road Suspension
Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage
1510# Maximum Payload
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Clearcoat Paint w/Badging
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Rear 60/40 split folding bench seat
Streaming Audio
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
1st Row Underseat Storage and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Skid Plates
Brand Name Shock Absorbers
Wheels w/Hub Covers
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Partial Floor Console w/Storage
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
117.3 L Fuel Tank
Front Active w/Driver Control Anti-Roll Bar and Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Front Facing Cloth Rear Seat
115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet - Rear
2-Way Rear Headrests
Selectable Tire Fill Alert
Tires: LT285/70R17D OWL AT
GVWR: 3885 kg (8565 lbs)
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Class V Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

