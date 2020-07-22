2019 RAM 2500

Vehicle Features

Safety Brake Assist Rear child safety locks Media / Nav / Comm Compass 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna Convenience Block Heater Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Trim Leather Steering Wheel Body-coloured door handles Black grille Black fender flares Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Exterior Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs

Additional Features Trailer Wiring Harness 180 Amp Alternator Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner 4.10 Rear Axle Ratio Outside temp gauge Perimeter/approach lights Black Exterior Mirrors Dashboard Storage Black rear step bumper Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust Manual tilt steering column Single stainless steel exhaust Rear cupholder LED brakelights 4-way adjustable front headrests Cab Clearance lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 2 12V DC Power Outlets Redundant Digital Speedometer Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Analog Display 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Laminated Glass Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Instrument Panel Covered Bin Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Interior Concealed Storage Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Manual Transfer Case 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Vinyl Door Trim Insert Auto Locking Hubs Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Engine: 6.4L HEMI V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering Pickup Cargo Box Lights Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control Off-Road Suspension Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage 1510# Maximum Payload Power Rear Window w/Defroster Clearcoat Paint w/Badging Illuminated Front Cupholder Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Black Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors Rear 60/40 split folding bench seat Streaming Audio Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS 1st Row Underseat Storage and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Skid Plates Brand Name Shock Absorbers Wheels w/Hub Covers Front And Rear Vented Discs Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control Partial Floor Console w/Storage Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents 117.3 L Fuel Tank Front Active w/Driver Control Anti-Roll Bar and Rear Anti-Roll Bar Front Facing Cloth Rear Seat 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet - Rear 2-Way Rear Headrests Selectable Tire Fill Alert Tires: LT285/70R17D OWL AT GVWR: 3885 kg (8565 lbs) Urethane Gear Shifter Material Class V Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch

