2019 RAM 2500

62,085 KM

$56,980

+ tax & licensing
$56,980

+ taxes & licensing

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1-800-204-8620

2019 RAM 2500

2019 RAM 2500

Tradesman

2019 RAM 2500

Tradesman

Location

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-800-204-8620

$56,980

+ taxes & licensing

62,085KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8187891
  Stock #: 22R7660A
  VIN: 3C6UR5HJ0KG716498

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 62,085 KM

Vehicle Description

Tradesman Level 2 Equipment, Spray-In Bedliner, Chrome Appearance Group, Electric Shift-on-the-Fly Transfer Case, Heated Trailer Tow Mirrors!

Compare at $58689 - Our Price is just $56980!

Get the job done in comfort and style in this extremely capable Ram 2500 HD. This 2019 Ram 2500 is for sale today.

This 2019 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 2500HD is ready for any task. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 62,085 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 410HP 6.4L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our 2500's trim level is Tradesman. This Ram 2500 is equipped with the Tradesman package and offers excellent features and a hard working attitude. This truck comes with 17 inch wheels, a rubber floor that makes it a breeze to keep clean, a 4 speaker sound system and streaming bluetooth audio, cruise control, push button start with proximity sensors, cargo box lights, air conditioning, a rear view camera and a tough suspension that is designed to handle whatever you can throw at it! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Tradesman Level 2 Equipment, Spray-in Bedliner, Chrome Appearance Group, Electric Shift-on-the-fly Transfer Case, Heated Trailer Tow Mirrors, Led Bed Lighting.



Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for two years running. Come find out why! o~o

Vehicle Features

Spray-in bedliner
Chrome Appearance Group
Electric shift-on-the-fly transfer case
LED BED LIGHTING
Tradesman Level 2 Equipment
Heated Trailer Tow Mirrors

