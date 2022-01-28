2019 RAM 2500

$56,980 + taxes & licensing 6 2 , 0 8 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8187891

8187891 Stock #: 22R7660A

22R7660A VIN: 3C6UR5HJ0KG716498

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 62,085 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Spray-in bedliner Additional Features Chrome Appearance Group Electric shift-on-the-fly transfer case LED BED LIGHTING Tradesman Level 2 Equipment Heated Trailer Tow Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.