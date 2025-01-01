$24,991+ tax & licensing
2019 Subaru WRX
SPORT
Location
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
$24,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
88,967KM
VIN JF1VA1D61K9828876
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 88,967 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Blind spot detection!
Nothing says Confidence in Motion like the 2019 Subaru WRX with its performance designed safety keeping your family safe in all-road and all-weather conditions. This 2019 Subaru WRX is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
Introducing the 2019 Subaru WRX, the latest version of the performance sedan with serious motorsport credentials and legendary all-road / all-weather capability. This unique sedan boasts aggressive exterior styling and sporty interior accents to go along with surprising everyday comfort, cargo space, safety, and versatility. Unique in a sea of sameness, this fast paced and family friendly sedan sports the legendary technologies that have created a loyal fan base around the world— namely, the turbocharged SUBARU BOXER engines and Subaru Symmetrical Full-Time AWD. This sedan has 88,967 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 268HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our WRX's trim level is Sport. Along with all the bells and whistles of the base trim, the WRX Sport trim adds 10-way power driver seat, Subaru Rear/side detection system (SRVD) which includes blind spot detection, lane change assist, and rear cross traffic alert, mirror integrated turn signals, fog lights, automatic headlamps that are steering responsive and wiper activated, and a sunroof. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Sirius Xm, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 260+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Blind spot detection, Sirius XM, Steering wheel audio control, Fog Lamps
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
2019 Subaru WRX