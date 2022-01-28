$42,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Sienna
LE 8 Passenger - Heated Seats
104,110KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8227839
- Stock #: 0832
- VIN: 5TDKZ3DC9KS002589
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 104,110 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $44285 - Our Price is just $42995!
With a surprising amount of power, driver engagement and grace on the road, this Sienna pushes the boundaries of what you'd expect from a minivan. This 2019 Toyota Sienna is for sale today.
This Toyota Sienna is a handsome looking minivan that the whole family can agree on. With its refined interior and signature exterior styling, this Sienna is perfect for everyday use such as going to play dates or date nights out on the town. The Sienna has enough power, space, and style to take your family and friends wherever they need to be. For a minivan that can keep up with your family's on-the-go lifestyle, look no further than this impressive Toyota Sienna.This van has 104,110 kms. It's silver in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 296HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sienna's trim level is LE 8 Passenger. Stepping up to this versatile Toyota Sienna LE is a great choice as it offers a larger 8 inch touchscreen display that features Apple CarPlay, Entune 3.0 audio, Scout GPS Link and Toyota app suite connect, power sliding doors, elegant aluminum wheels, remote keyless entry, power and heated front seats. Additional features include Toyota Safety Sense technology such as steering assist with lane departure alert and lane keep assist, automatic highbeams control, forward collision warning, distance pacing cruise control and comfort features such as dual zone climate control and reclining seats in all three rows. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Power Sliding Doors, Aluminum Wheels, Adaptive Cruise Control, Climate Control, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for two years running. Come find out why! o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Power Sliding Doors
Aluminum Wheels
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Climate Control
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Apple CarPlay
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keep Assist
