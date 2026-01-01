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2019 Toyota Tundra
SR5 Plus Package SR5 Plus
2019 Toyota Tundra
SR5 Plus Package SR5 Plus
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$46,794
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
98,461KM
VIN 5TFDY5F15KX826067
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 98,461 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, SiriusXM, Streaming Audio!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
The stylish and capable Toyota Tundra provides plenty of comfort and safety to you and your passengers. This 2019 Toyota Tundra is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This Toyota Tundra is proof that bold can be beautiful, and with an enormous towing capacity the Tundra keeps proving itself to be one of the best pickup trucks on the market. Comfort will never be a problem thanks to advanced materials and its innovative tech features. This Tundra perfectly blends functionality and comfort, with a spacious cabin that gives you and your crew plenty of room to stretch out with premium materials to create its distinctively upscale feel.
This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 98,461 km. It's Silver in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 381HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Tundra's trim level is SR5 Plus Package. A truck you can count on, this premium Tundra SR5 Plus comes very well equipped with aluminum wheels, remote keyless entry, a larger 7 inch touchscreen that features, SiriusXM, 6 stereo speakers, voice recognition technology, USB input, wireless streaming audio, and dynamic radar cruise control. Additional features include heated front seats, chrome interior and exterior trim, a split folding rear seat with under seat storage, LED running lights, fog lights, an 8-way power adjustable seat, power adjustable heated mirrors, an easy lower & lift tailgate, and Toyota Safety Sense technology which adds lane departure warning, automatic highbeam assist, a back up camera, pedestrian detection plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, SiriusXM, Streaming Audio, LED Lights, Adaptive Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $346.87 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $16336 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
The stylish and capable Toyota Tundra provides plenty of comfort and safety to you and your passengers. This 2019 Toyota Tundra is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This Toyota Tundra is proof that bold can be beautiful, and with an enormous towing capacity the Tundra keeps proving itself to be one of the best pickup trucks on the market. Comfort will never be a problem thanks to advanced materials and its innovative tech features. This Tundra perfectly blends functionality and comfort, with a spacious cabin that gives you and your crew plenty of room to stretch out with premium materials to create its distinctively upscale feel.
This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 98,461 km. It's Silver in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 381HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Tundra's trim level is SR5 Plus Package. A truck you can count on, this premium Tundra SR5 Plus comes very well equipped with aluminum wheels, remote keyless entry, a larger 7 inch touchscreen that features, SiriusXM, 6 stereo speakers, voice recognition technology, USB input, wireless streaming audio, and dynamic radar cruise control. Additional features include heated front seats, chrome interior and exterior trim, a split folding rear seat with under seat storage, LED running lights, fog lights, an 8-way power adjustable seat, power adjustable heated mirrors, an easy lower & lift tailgate, and Toyota Safety Sense technology which adds lane departure warning, automatic highbeam assist, a back up camera, pedestrian detection plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, SiriusXM, Streaming Audio, LED Lights, Adaptive Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $346.87 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $16336 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Options
Power Mirrors
POWER SEAT
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
EZ Lift Tailgate
LED Lights
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
1-888-632-XXXX(click to show)
$46,794
+ taxes & licensing>
Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
2019 Toyota Tundra