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We value your TIME, we wont waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you cant make it out to us we will come straight to you!<br><br><br> <br>When purchasing the 2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI, always expect more than you bargain for. This 2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.<br> <br>This 2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI is the perfect example of the multitasking family vehicle that doubles as a highly capable performance compact. Equally capable and comfortable on city streets and country roads, this GTI will eat up the distance happily as you put it through its paces, while remaining as calm and civilized as a luxury sedan built for comfort and family safety.<br> <br>This hatchback has 127,452 km. Its Black in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 228HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La target=_blank>http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La</a><br> <br/><br>Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years. <br>Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations. <br>Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.<br><br><br>Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:<br>- Life Time Tire Warranty <br>Cars cost less in Selkirk <br><br>Dealer Permit # 1039<br><br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

2019 Volkswagen Golf

127,452 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2019 Volkswagen Golf

GTI Manual

Watch This Vehicle
14144893

2019 Volkswagen Golf

GTI Manual

Location

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
127,452KM
VIN 3VW5T7AU9KM013804

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 127,452 KM

Vehicle Description

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



When purchasing the 2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI, always expect more than you bargain for. This 2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

This 2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI is the perfect example of the multitasking family vehicle that doubles as a highly capable performance compact. Equally capable and comfortable on city streets and country roads, this GTI will eat up the distance happily as you put it through its paces, while remaining as calm and civilized as a luxury sedan built for comfort and family safety.

This hatchback has 127,452 km. It's Black in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 228HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La


Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Steeltown Ford

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

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1-888-632-XXXX

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1-888-632-0323

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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Steeltown Ford

1-888-632-0323

2019 Volkswagen Golf