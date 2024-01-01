Menu
<b>17 inch Montana Alloy Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, KESSY Remote Keyless Entry, 6.5 in Touchscreen Radio</b><br> <br> Among crossover SUVs, this 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan stands out for its spacious and elegant interior. This 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. <br> <br>The weekend warrior! As one of the most minimalist styled crossover SUVs, the Tiguan is the winner of elegance in its competition. Crisp lines, a luxurious ride quality and the largest interior within its class give this Tiguan the high marks as the leader of the crossover SUV segment.This SUV has 98,204 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br> Our Tiguans trim level is Trendline. This compact and fully capable Volkswagen Tiguan is loaded with LED brake lights, body colored heated side mirrors with turn signals, elegant alloy wheels, a 6 speaker stereo with a 6.5 inch display, App-Connect smartphone integration, front adjustable bucket seats, remote keyless entry, cruise control, manual air conditioning, Bluetooth connectivity, front and rear cup holders, a rear view camera and much more.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/ target=_blank>https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, weve got the perfect fit for you. If youre looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

98,204 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline

12034321

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

204-482-1010

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
98,204KM
VIN 3VV0B7AX9KM117186

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 98,204 KM

