2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
Trendline
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
Trendline
Location
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
98,204KM
VIN 3VV0B7AX9KM117186
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 98,204 KM
Vehicle Description
17 inch Montana Alloy Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, KESSY Remote Keyless Entry, 6.5 in Touchscreen Radio
Among crossover SUVs, this 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan stands out for its spacious and elegant interior. This 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The weekend warrior! As one of the most minimalist styled crossover SUV's, the Tiguan is the winner of elegance in its competition. Crisp lines, a luxurious ride quality and the largest interior within its class give this Tiguan the high marks as the leader of the crossover SUV segment.This SUV has 98,204 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Tiguan's trim level is Trendline. This compact and fully capable Volkswagen Tiguan is loaded with LED brake lights, body colored heated side mirrors with turn signals, elegant alloy wheels, a 6 speaker stereo with a 6.5 inch display, App-Connect smartphone integration, front adjustable bucket seats, remote keyless entry, cruise control, manual air conditioning, Bluetooth connectivity, front and rear cup holders, a rear view camera and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Selkirk GM
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
204-482-XXXX(click to show)
204-482-1010
Alternate Numbers1-888-672-7621
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Selkirk GM
204-482-1010
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan