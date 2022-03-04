$42,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$42,980
+ taxes & licensing
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1-800-204-8620
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Custom - Apple CarPlay
Location
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-800-204-8620
$42,980
+ taxes & licensing
97,230KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8505335
- Stock #: 22R5534A
- VIN: 1GCRYBEK0LZ271419
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 97,230 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $44269 - Our Price is just $42980!
Offering unprecedented power, efficiency and technology, this Chevy Silverado 1500 is designed to get the job done right. This 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is for sale today.
The Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site and or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the it's smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 97,230 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 310HP 2.7L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is Custom. Stepping up to this Silverado Custom is a great choice as it comes with some excellent standard features like aluminum wheels, a 7 inch color touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Chevrolet MyLink and bluetooth streaming audio, body coloured exterior accents and painted bumpers, cruise control plus easy to clean rubber floors. Additional features also include remote keyless entry and a locking tailgate, 4G LTE hotspot capability, a rear vision camera, teen driver technology and power windows. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen.
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for three years running. Come find out why! o~o
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Aluminum Wheels
Locking Tailgate
Rear View Camera
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Touch Screen
Teen Driver Technology
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7