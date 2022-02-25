Menu
2020 Chevrolet Trax

14,518 KM

Details

$28,694

+ tax & licensing
$28,694

+ taxes & licensing

Steeltown Ford

1-888-632-0323

2020 Chevrolet Trax

2020 Chevrolet Trax

LT - Remote Start - Apple CarPlay

2020 Chevrolet Trax

LT - Remote Start - Apple CarPlay

Location

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

$28,694

+ taxes & licensing

14,518KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8357772
  Stock #: 22108A
  VIN: 3GNCJPSB9LL123795

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 14,518 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Remote Start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



Confidently cover a lot of ground in this compact SUV that'll help take you anywhere you want to go. This 2020 Chevrolet Trax is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

The Chevy Trax is a small SUV that's larger than life. This Trax brings good looks and street smarts together in a vehicle built for active city life. Athletic and contemporary styling helps you make an entrance wherever you go and its comfortable interior takes the edge off the daily commute by adding a little more fun to every trip. This low mileage SUV has just 14,518 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Trax's trim level is LT. Upgrading to this Trax LT is a great choice as it comes very well equipped with signature LED accents lights, a remote engine start, air conditioning, cruise control, aluminum wheels, a color touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 4G WiFi capability, StabiliTrak electronic stability control, power adjustable side mirrors, a 60/40 split folding rear bench seat, Chevrolet Connected Access, flat folding front passenger seat, a rear view camera, remote keyless entry and steering wheel mounted audio controls. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Start, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, 4g Wifi, Remote Keyless Entry.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $173.79 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $7454 ). See dealer for details.

Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
- Theft Protection with $5,000 Guarantee

Sargent says Git R Done

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Rear View Camera
60/40 Split Rear Seat
TOUCHSCREEN
SiriusXM
4G WiFi

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

