2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

This top of the line Grand Caravan GT comes with unique aluminum wheels, a sportier suspension, automatic headlamps, front fog lamps, a useful roof rack system, dual power sliding doors and a power liftgate, 2nd & 3rd row in floor Super Stow'N Go seats, a rear view camera, remote keyless entry, a 115 V power outle, and remote engine start for added convenience. Keeping you and your whole family comfortable and entertained is a multimedia radio with a 6.5 inch touchscreen and 9 premium speakers, Bluetooth, a heated leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, heated leather seats, a power driver seat, automatic tri-zone climate control, ambient lighting, rear reading lamps, and an electronic vehicle information center.
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for two years running. Come find out why! o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Mirrors
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Compass
remote start
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
6.5" Touchscreen
Leather Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start
Analog Appearance
Block Heater
TOURING SUSPENSION
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.16 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
75 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,744 kgs (6,050 lbs)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Body-coloured grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Body-Coloured Bodyside Mouldings
Power Sliding Rear Doors
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Tires: 225/65R17 BSW Touring
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Dual-zone Climate Control
Fixed antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
506w Regular Amplifier
RADIO: 430
Streaming Audio
Premium audio system
heated steering wheels
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Black
10-way Power Driver Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.