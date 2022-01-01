2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

Sale $37,771 + taxes & licensing 7 9 , 9 6 3 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Octane Red Pearl

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 79,963 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Interior Compass remote start Locking glove box Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Vinyl Door Trim Insert Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets 6.5" Touchscreen Leather Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start Analog Appearance Mechanical Block Heater TOURING SUSPENSION Engine Oil Cooler 160 Amp Alternator Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Single stainless steel exhaust 3.16 Axle Ratio Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler 75 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,744 kgs (6,050 lbs) Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-coloured door handles Body-coloured grille Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Body-Coloured Front Bumper Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper Body-Coloured Bodyside Mouldings Power Sliding Rear Doors Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Tires: 225/65R17 BSW Touring Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Comfort Dual-zone Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 1 LCD Monitor In The Front 506w Regular Amplifier RADIO: 430 Streaming Audio Additional Features Premium audio system heated steering wheels 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Black 10-way Power Driver Seats

