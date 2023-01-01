$22,794+ tax & licensing
$22,794
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford EcoSport
SE FWD - Sunroof - Heated Seats
Location
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
66,302KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10353384
- Stock #: 23106B
- VIN: MAJ3S2GE4LC378691
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 66,302 KM
Vehicle Description
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
With one of the roomiest interiors in its class, driving in this Ford EcoSport is a care-free experience. This 2020 Ford EcoSport is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
Offering an excellent driving position and one of the roomiest rear seats in its class, this Ford EcoSport is the perfect compact SUV for all ages. Its ready for whatever road trip you have in store, with enough cargo space to easily fit large suitcases with ease. Thanks to its compact size, this EcoSport is incredibly easy to drive with excellent visibility and maneuverability on the tightest of city streets. Wherever youre headed, the Ford EcoSport is sure to impress.This SUV has 66,302 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 123HP 1.0L 3 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our EcoSport's trim level is SE FWD. This EcoSport SE comes loaded with stylish aluminum wheels, a power sunroof, a 6 speaker audio system featuring SYNC 3 with a larger touchscreen, streaming audio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. You will also get a power driver seat, a leather steering wheel, SiriusXM radio, a proximity key with push button start and premium heated cloth seats. Additional features include automatic climate control, cruise control, a 60/40 split rear seats, electronic stability control and a rear view camera with rear parking sensors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Proximity Key, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Sync, Aluminum Wheels.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=MAJ3S2GE4LC378691.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $153.86 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $9209 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Power Options
POWER SEAT
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Park Assist
Sync
SiriusXM
