2020 Ford EcoSport

$27,694 + taxes & licensing 1 , 7 1 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8466516

8466516 Stock #: 21580A

21580A VIN: MAJ3S2GE2LC381962

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 3-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 1,713 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Windows Sunroof Power Options POWER SEAT Exterior Aluminum Wheels Safety Rear View Camera Convenience Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Streaming Audio Additional Features Park Assist Sync SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.