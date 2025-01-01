$24,794+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford Edge
Titanium - Leather Seats - Premium Audio
2020 Ford Edge
Titanium - Leather Seats - Premium Audio
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$24,794
+ taxes & licensing
Used
111,500KM
VIN 2FMPK4K99LBB40056
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26035A
- Mileage 111,500 KM
Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Apple CarPlay!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
Fuel efficient with unstoppable performance, the Ford Edge is here to get you where ever you want to go. This 2020 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
With impressive attention to detail, the Ford Edge seamlessly integrates power, performance and handling with awesome technology to help you multitask your way through the challenges that life throws your way. Made for an active lifestyle and spontaneous getaways, the Ford Edge is as rough and tumble as you are. Push the boundaries and stay connected to the road with this sweet ride!This SUV has 111,500 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Edge's trim level is Titanium. Upgrading to this Ford Edge Titanium is a great choice as it comes loaded with an impressive list of features including unique aluminum wheels and exterior chrome trim, a 12 speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, a power rear liftgate, power and heated leather seats, FordPass Connect with a 4G LTE hotspot, an 8 inch touchscreen featuring SYNC 3, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a leather wrapped steering wheel with power tilt controls, dual zone automatic climate control and remote keyless entry. For added safety and convenience, you will also get Ford Co-Pilot360 with blind spot assist, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, a proximity key for push button start, automatic headlights, front fog lights, a remote start and a rear view camera with rear parking sensors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4K99LBB40056.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $183.79 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $8656 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
remote start
Blind Spot Assist
Power Liftgate
Proximity Key
Lane Keep Assist
Automatic Emergency Braking
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Premium Audio
Sync
4G LTE
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
