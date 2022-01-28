Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford Escape

43,021 KM

Details Description Features

$35,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,980

+ taxes & licensing

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1-800-204-8620

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Escape

2020 Ford Escape

SE 4WD - Heated Seats - Android Auto

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Escape

SE 4WD - Heated Seats - Android Auto

Location

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-800-204-8620

Contact Seller

$35,980

+ taxes & licensing

43,021KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8237412
  • Stock #: 21R6743A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9G62LUA17469

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,021 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Remote Start!

Compare at $37059 - Our Price is just $35980!

With limitless capability and confidence, the Ford Escape is ready for wherever your next adventure takes you. This 2020 Ford Escape is for sale today.

All new for 2020, the Ford Escape was built for an active lifestyle and offers plenty of options for you to hit the road in your own individual style. Whether you need a family SUV for soccer practice, a capable adventure vehicle, or both, the versatile Ford Escape has you covered. Built for those who live on the go, the Ford Escape was made to be unstoppable.This SUV has 43,021 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 181HP 1.5L 3 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Escape's trim level is SE 4WD. Upgrading to this Ford Escape SE is a great choice as it comes loaded with heated front seats and a power driver seat with lumbar support, stylish aluminum wheels and Ford's SYNC 3 infotainment system complete with a large touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional features include SiriusXM radio, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, automatic climate control, a smart device remote starter and unique exterior accents. For added convenience and safety this Escape also comes with a 60-40 split-folding rear seat, remote keyless entry with a proximity key plus Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, a rear view camera, blind spot detection, automatic emergency braking and cross traffic alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Remote Start, Ford Co-pilot360, Lane Keep Assist.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9G62LUA17469.




Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for two years running. Come find out why! o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Aluminum Wheels
Climate Control
Proximity Key
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Sync
Blind Spot Detection
TOUCHSCREEN
Lane Keep Assist
4G LTE
Ford Co-Pilot360

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2016 Chrysler 300 S ...
 110,686 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Sequoia ...
 109,425 KM
$64,980 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 11,480 KM
$43,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

Call Dealer

1-800-204-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-204-8620

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory