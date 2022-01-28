2020 Ford Escape

$35,980 + taxes & licensing 4 3 , 0 2 1 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8237412

8237412 Stock #: 21R6743A

21R6743A VIN: 1FMCU9G62LUA17469

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 3-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 43,021 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Interior remote start Remote Keyless Entry Exterior Aluminum Wheels Comfort Climate Control Convenience Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Streaming Audio Additional Features Sync Blind Spot Detection TOUCHSCREEN Lane Keep Assist 4G LTE Ford Co-Pilot360

