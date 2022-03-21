2020 Ford Escape

$28,694 + taxes & licensing 1 1 4 , 5 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8955037

8955037 Stock #: 22021A

22021A VIN: 1FMCU9G63LUB35126

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 3-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 114,500 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Interior remote start Remote Keyless Entry Exterior Aluminum Wheels Comfort Climate Control Convenience Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Streaming Audio Additional Features Sync Blind Spot Detection TOUCHSCREEN Lane Keep Assist 4G LTE Ford Co-Pilot360

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.