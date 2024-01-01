Menu
Account
Sign In
A best hauling and the hardest working truck around, this Ford F-150 is everything you could want in a pickup truck. This 2020 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. <br> <br>The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFX1E55LKD92918 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFX1E55LKD92918</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/ target=_blank>https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, weve got the perfect fit for you. If youre looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 866-735-5475 .<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

2020 Ford F-150

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Ford F-150

XL/XLT/LARIAT

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford F-150

XL/XLT/LARIAT

Location

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

204-482-1010

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
VIN 1FTFX1E55LKD92918

Vehicle Details

  • Stock # PD92918
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

A best hauling and the hardest working truck around, this Ford F-150 is everything you could want in a pickup truck. This 2020 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFX1E55LKD92918.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/



Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 866-735-5475 .
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Selkirk GM

Used 2023 Chevrolet Traverse LS - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay for sale in Selkirk, MB
2023 Chevrolet Traverse LS - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay 23,862 KM $44,991 + tax & lic
Used 2023 GMC HUMMER EV Pickup 3X - Low Mileage for sale in Selkirk, MB
2023 GMC HUMMER EV Pickup 3X - Low Mileage 9,482 KM $159,991 + tax & lic
Used 2021 GMC Terrain SLE - Heated Seats - Remote Start for sale in Selkirk, MB
2021 GMC Terrain SLE - Heated Seats - Remote Start 138,594 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Selkirk GM

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Selkirk GM

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

Call Dealer

204-482-XXXX

(click to show)

204-482-1010

Alternate Numbers
1-888-672-7621
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Selkirk GM

204-482-1010

Contact Seller
2020 Ford F-150